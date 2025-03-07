Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a new version of its Copilot app on Windows to the Microsoft Store for Insiders. This one, finally, is a native application and no longer a progressive web app. May take some time before it lands on stable though.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Intel Graphics Software (Beta)

The new Intel Graphics Software is a control and management center for Intel graphic cards. It provides access to graphics and display settings, gaming and app profiles, performance monitoring, and more.

Note that the software is in Beta right now and that it requires the .NET Runtime 8 or newer.

PowerToys 0.89

The latest update for Microsoft's open source tools collection for Windows introduces a new tool. Integrated into Advanced Paste, it allows users to quickly transcode audio and video files.

To use it, copy a media file and activate the shortcut Windows-Shift-V to bring up the advanced paste menu. There you find the option to transcode the copied media file to mp3 or mp4.

PreventSleep

PreventSleep is a simple tool that has a single purpose: prevent the Windows system from going to sleep. The app sits quietly in the System Tray are when it runs and its job is to prevent the system from entering sleep mode, dimming the screen, or activating the screensaver.