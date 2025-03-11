New cybersecurity product seeks to safeguard executives and their families

You might not often feel sorry for executives and entrepreneurs but research from Deloitte shows that their 'family offices' are prime targets for cybercriminals looking to exploit their personal networks, private data, and home devices which represent a weak security link.

This is why BlackCloak is launching Digital Executive Protection, an enhanced family office cybersecurity bundle designed to protect high-net-worth individuals, and corporate leaders.

"External statistics and our own threat intelligence data point to an alarming trend: family offices are highly susceptible to costly cyber attacks, yet many are woefully unprepared to address them," says Dr. Chris Pierson, founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "This is not about numbers; we're talking about people and families, whose safety and financial security can be compromised with a simple phishing email, malware attack or social engineering scheme."

Deloitte's report shows 43 percent of family offices globally have experienced a cyberattack over the last 12-24 months, with 25 percent experiencing three or more attacks. Among those which have experienced an attack, roughly a third have suffered some form of loss or damage as a result. The report also reveals that despite the prevalence of such attacks 31 percent of family offices don’t have a cyber incident response plan in place.

BlackCloak's new family bundle includes services that specifically support family office needs, such as family office set-up, 24/7 concierge support, and risk assessments for principals and their families. Additionally, the company's dedicated family office team monitors and manages personal and business emails to prevent a compromise that can lead to unauthorized access and financial and reputational harm.

"BlackCloak takes pride in having established ourselves as a trusted partner and leader in digital family office protection," says Sarah Rose, director of private client services for BlackCloak. "Our Concierge Cybersecurity and Privacy Platform gives our clients peace of mind, and further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safeguarding families and the legacies they've built."

You can find out more on the BlackCloak site.

Image credit: karelnoppe/depositphotos.com

