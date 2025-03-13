Take control of Windows 11 and save a tasty 10% off the incredible Stardock Fences 6 during beta testing

Few people would argue that Windows 11 is perfect; in fact, for many people the operating system has many flaws and failings. A lot of the weaknesses of Windows have been addressed by the developers of PowerToys, but this is far from being the only suite of utilities out there.

Stardock is a company with a history of producing handy tools for Windows, and Fences is a productivity, organization and workflow enhancing tool that can make Windows 11 work for you. To coincide with the release of the latest beta version of the utility, the company is giving 10 percent off Fences 6. Here’s what this incredible tool has to offer.

Just what is Fences? It is many things, but one of its primary aims is to help you keep your desktop organized and improve your workflow. Rather than littering your desktop with files, folders and shortcuts, Fences’ automated approach and tabbed design provides access to everything you need in a neat and tidy interface.

If you’ve used Fences previously, you will have an idea of what to expect, so let’s just give some of the highlights of what’s new in the latest beta version of Fences 6:

Tabs let you stack fence groups on-top of each other for a modern workflow.

Icon tint allows you to apply a uniform color hue to all of your desktop icons to personalize your desktop and reduce distractions.

A new color picker tool lets you pick a color from your wallpaper.

Folder Portal navigation has been overhauled to provide a more natural workflow.

Full Arm support means that Fences 6 is ready for the newest generation of devices powered by ARM CPUs.

You can think of Fences as a replacement for Explorer, but it is more than that. You can use it to organize everything on your computer, of course, but its power lies in its adaptability and how it can be tailored to improve the workflow of individual projects. The key to success is a distraction-free workspace that help to improve focus, and this is what Fences provides -- all done automatically.

To celebrate the release of the latest beta version of Fences 6, you can enjoy 10 percent off the usual prices -- bringing it down from $9.99 to $8.99 (or the equivalent in other currencies). You can jump on the deal here.