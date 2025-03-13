ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K is the 5K monitor Mac and Windows users have been waiting for

ViewSonic has just rolled out the ColorPro VP2788-5K, and this 27-inch monitor should absolutely be on your radar! The display features a 5K (5120x2880), plus a 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Mac users should love how well this monitor plays with macOS, offering what ViewSonic calls “Retina-like” sharpness. Of course, this isn’t just for Apple fans -- Windows users will get the same experience.

The VP2788-5K also features Thunderbolt 4, which means lightning-fast data transfer, daisy-chaining for dual 5K setups. You even get 100W power delivery, letting you charge your laptop while you work -- very cool.

For those who need lots of connection options, ViewSonic has that covered. This monitor includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB-A. Additionally, it has a fully adjustable stand, which allows you to tweak the height, tilt, and swivel to suit your viewing preferences.

If you’re ready to upgrade your setup to 5K, this monitor should certainly be considered. The ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K is available now for a reasonable $799.99.

