Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced the end of the Remote Desktop app for Windows this week. The app, which is available as a Microsoft Store download, is being replaced by the Windows App for Windows. The change appears a bit hurried, as some features are not supported by the new app yet, but there are workarounds.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Hasleo Backup Suite Free 5.2

The free backup software for Windows comes with a good set of features. You may use it to backup the entire system, disks, partitions, or files, clone Windows, and to restore the data.

The latest version introduces a number of useful features. The taskbar icon, for one, displays the backup progress now. Another new feature is the ability to mount backup images in write mode.

Stardock Fences 6 ($8.99 currently, $9.99 usually)

Stardock Fences 6 beta

Stardock's desktop organizer Fences is a handy tool to manage shortcuts and files. Apart from common features like collapsing or expanding items, it is featuring support for automation and a wealth of customization options.

The new Fences 6 Beta introduces new features, among them tabs, full ARM support, and new customization options. You can read more about it here.

ViVeTool 0.3.4

ViVeTool is an indispensable open source tool for administrators and Windows enthusiasts. The tiny command line tool can unlock or disable features in Windows.

It counters Microsoft's habit of rolling out features gradually, which is problematic if you need to test certain features or want to access them right away. tHE Latest version improves Windows 11, version 24H2 support.

