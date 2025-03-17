AI growth drives demand for more data center bandwidth

No Comments

The rapid growth of AI workloads is driving a major transformation in data center network infrastructure according to a new study from Ciena.

The research, conducted by Censuswide, surveyed more than 1,300 data center decision makers across 13 countries. 53 percent of respondents believe AI workloads will place the biggest demand on data center interconnect (DCI) infrastructure over the next two to three years, more than cloud computing (51 percent) and big data analytics (44 percent).

To meet surging AI demand, 43 percent of new data center facilities are expected to be dedicated to AI workloads. With AI model training and inference requiring unprecedented data movement, data center experts predict a massive leap in bandwidth needs. In addition, when asked about the needed performance of fiber optic capacity for DCI, 87 percent of participants believe they will need 800 Gb/s or higher per wavelength.

"AI workloads are reshaping the entire data center landscape, from infrastructure builds to bandwidth demand," says Jürgen Hatheier, chief technology officer, international at Ciena. "Historically, network traffic has grown at a rate of 20-30 percent per year. AI is set to accelerate this growth significantly, meaning operators are rethinking their architectures and planning for how they can meet this demand sustainably."

The survey also finds that as requirements for AI computing continue to increase, the training of Large Language Models will become more distributed across different AI data centers. According to the survey, 81 percent of respondents believe LLM training will take place over some level of distributed data center facilities, which will require DCI solutions to be connected to each other. When asked about the key factors shaping where AI inference will be deployed AI resource utilization over time is the top priority (63 percent), followed by reducing latency by placing inference compute closer to users at the edge (56 percent), data sovereignty requirements (54 percent), and offering strategic locations for key customers (54 percent).

In terms of connectivity 67 percent of respondents expect to use Managed Optical Fiber Networks (MOFN), which utilize carrier-operated high-capacity networks for long-haul data center connectivity.

"The AI revolution is not just about compute -- it's about connectivity," adds Hatheier. "Without the right network foundation, AI’s full potential can't be realized. Operators must ensure their DCI infrastructure is ready for a future where AI-driven traffic dominates."

You can find out more on the Ciena blog.

Image credit: Anastasiia Torianyk/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TRIBIT StormBox Lava Bluetooth speaker brings 80W of booming bass and 24-hour battery life

AI growth drives demand for more data center bandwidth

If you’re a fan of PowerToys Run, you’ll absolutely love the upcoming Windows Command Palette module

How GenAI is set to change procurement [Q&A]

Debian Linux 12.10 drops just in time for St. Patrick’s Day with security fixes

Need to search terabytes of enterprise data? Tips for getting quickly to that 4-leaf clover

Hate Copilot? Microsoft just released a Windows update that erroneously deletes the AI assistant

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

45 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.