Google Pixel 9a crushes Apple iPhone 16e with smarter AI and a better price

After many leaks, Google’s Pixel 9a is finally here! For anyone not locked into Apple’s ecosystem, it’s looking like the smarter choice over the iPhone 16e. At just $499, it packs AI-powered features, a pro-level camera system, and the powerful Google Tensor G4 chip -- all at a lower price than Apple’s so-called budget offering.

The Pixel 9a isn’t just another mid-range phone -- it’s got some legit flagship-level perks. Its 6.3-inch Actua display is the brightest ever on an A-series phone, hitting 2700 nits, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes for smoother scrolling than the iPhone 16e’s 60Hz screen. Google’s color choices -- Peony, Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian -- also bring more fun and variety compared to Apple’s standard options.

As you might expect, photography is where the Pixel 9a truly stands out. While Apple’s cheapest iPhone is still stuck with the same ol’ basic camera software, Google brings advanced AI-powered photography to the A-series for the first time. The 48MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide lens deliver crisp shots, and features like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Add Me ensure that group photos always turn out just right. Macro Focus is also a first for the A-series, making extreme close-ups possible.

Battery life is another huge win with Google promising over 30 hours of use, extending past 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver -- far beyond what the iPhone 16e can manage. The Pixel 9a also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it more durable than most phones in its price range.

Then there’s AI. Apple might be playing catch-up with Apple Intelligence features later this year, but Google is already ahead. With Gemini Nano built in, Pixel 9a can handle real-time AI tasks on-device. Gemini Live allows for conversational voice assistance, and an upcoming update will enable video and screen-sharing interactions.

Pixel-exclusive features like Call Assist, Hold For Me, and Direct My Call make everyday phone use more convenient, while security features like Car Crash Detection and Theft Protection promise some peace of mind. Google is also marketing the Pixel 9a as a great first phone for kids, with Family Link parental controls and the new Google Wallet for kids, which lets parents monitor spending.

For those who aren’t fully committed to Apple’s ecosystem, the Pixel 9a is a no-brainer. It offers more advanced AI, a better display, longer battery life, and smarter photography -- all for a better price. Set to launch in April at $499 (pre-order here soon), it’s hard to justify paying more for the iPhone 16e when Google’s latest Pixel does so much more.