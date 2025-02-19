Apple iPhone 16e brings flagship features at a budget price

Apple has announced the iPhone 16e (yes, not SE), the latest addition to its iPhone range. The Cupertino-based tech giant describes the new device as a more affordable option for users looking to experience what the iPhone 16 has to offer.

“iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

The iPhone 16e sports a 6.1-inch display and has a durable Ceramic Shield front cover. It features splash, water, and dust resistance with an IP68 rating. Apple says that the battery life on the device lasts up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 -- which is a slightly odd claim -- and up to 12 hours longer than all previous iPhone SE models.

The A18 chip delivers an 80 percent performance boost compared to the A13 Bionic, while a 16-core Neural Engine enhances AI and machine learning tasks. The iPhone 16e also features the Apple-designed C1 modem, which Apple says is the most power-efficient modem it has ever put in an iPhone.

The 48MP Fusion camera system integrates a 2x Telephoto lens and Night and Portrait mode have been improved for better photo clarity in various lighting conditions.

Apple Intelligence is built into the iPhone 16e, offering new features such as the Clean Up tool for photo editing, Image Playground for creative image generation, and improved Siri capabilities. The iPhone 16e also includes the Action button for customizable quick actions and visual intelligence features.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e begin on February 21, with availability starting on February 28. iPhone 16e will be available in white and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at $599 (U.S.) or $24.95 (U.S.) per month for 24 months.