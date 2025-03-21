Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The latest cumulative updates for Windows may have uninstalled the Copilot application accidentally. Microsoft is working on a solution. Affected users are asked to reinstall the Copilot app from the Microsoft Store.

New or notably improved Windows apps

FullUpdatesHistoryView

FullUpdatesHistoryView is a new Nirsoft application that displays information about installed Windows updates.

It lists, among other things, the update time, title, knowledgebase ID, or the link to the support page. Small, portable, and useful to keep an eye on updates or investigate issues.

GIMP 3.0

After seven years in development, GIMP 3.0 is finally available. The open source image editor makes a big jump feature-wise, introducing an updated user interface that offers better scaling on high-resolution screens, improved tablet-input support, support for non-destructive layer effects, and a lot more.

Perplexity

The official Perplexity AI application is now available for Windows. Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that works similarly to other AI-based tools, but has a stronger focus on search.

The app supports deep research, text or voice input, an option to follow-up on conversations, sources, and a library that contains past searches.