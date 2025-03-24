Microsoft is resurrecting a handy keyboard shortcut in Windows

No Comments
Windows key on keyboard

There are several keyboard shortcuts that are seared into the minds of computer users, and they are turned to unthinkingly to speed up common tasks. But there are also keyboard shortcuts whose function has changed over time, with Win + C being a prime example.

Over the years, this particular shortcut has served as a way of accessing Cortana (remember that one?), launching Teams, and -- most recently -- for triggering Copilot. Win + C was killed off with Microsoft’s push of Copilot, and the arrival of the dedicated Copilot key on some new keyboards. Now there is some good news for people who either don’t use Microsoft’s AI-powered digital assistant, or would like to put the shortcut to better use.

See also:

When Microsoft nuked the Win + C keyboard shortcut, it seemed as though it was gone forever, having been made reductant by Copilot keys. But now there are signs that it is going to be making a comeback.

Software detective PhantomOfEarth -- a reliable source of the future direction of Windows -- has uncovered evidence that Win + C will be restored as a working shortcut, although there is not yet any news about when it might happen.

Sharing the news in an X post, PhantomOfEarth said:

Microsoft is experimenting with bringing back the Windows key + C keyboard shortcut. It will do the same action as the Copilot key, so can be customized in Settings. "Choose what happens when you press the Copilot key or Windows logo key + C"

Microsoft has been talking about giving people the option of customizing the Copilot key, so it seems as though the same option will be extended to the soon-to-be-revived Win + C shortcuts as well.

Image credit: Wachiwit /  Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is resurrecting a handy keyboard shortcut in Windows

Google admits accidentally deleting Timeline data of Google Maps users due to a ‘technical issue’

Why we need to focus on mobile device security [Q&A]

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

EndeavourOS Linux Mercury Neo refresh arrives with updated ISO and proves Windows 11 isn’t worth the hassle

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

54 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.