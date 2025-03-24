Microsoft is resurrecting a handy keyboard shortcut in Windows

There are several keyboard shortcuts that are seared into the minds of computer users, and they are turned to unthinkingly to speed up common tasks. But there are also keyboard shortcuts whose function has changed over time, with Win + C being a prime example.

Over the years, this particular shortcut has served as a way of accessing Cortana (remember that one?), launching Teams, and -- most recently -- for triggering Copilot. Win + C was killed off with Microsoft’s push of Copilot, and the arrival of the dedicated Copilot key on some new keyboards. Now there is some good news for people who either don’t use Microsoft’s AI-powered digital assistant, or would like to put the shortcut to better use.

See also:

When Microsoft nuked the Win + C keyboard shortcut, it seemed as though it was gone forever, having been made reductant by Copilot keys. But now there are signs that it is going to be making a comeback.

Software detective PhantomOfEarth -- a reliable source of the future direction of Windows -- has uncovered evidence that Win + C will be restored as a working shortcut, although there is not yet any news about when it might happen.

Sharing the news in an X post, PhantomOfEarth said:

Microsoft is experimenting with bringing back the Windows key + C keyboard shortcut. It will do the same action as the Copilot key, so can be customized in Settings. "Choose what happens when you press the Copilot key or Windows logo key + C"

Microsoft has been talking about giving people the option of customizing the Copilot key, so it seems as though the same option will be extended to the soon-to-be-revived Win + C shortcuts as well.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Dreamstime.com