Microsoft’s slow, piecemeal killing of the Control Panel in Windows 11 continues

The death of the Control Panel has been anything but quick and painless. The gradual migration to the Settings app has seen the Control Panel lingering on in a software hospice as Microsoft slowly chips away at it.

This legacy component of Windows remains home to various system settings that cannot be changed elsewhere, but hints have been spotted in builds of Windows Server that the end is drawing closer.

See also:

It is still impossible to just when the Control Panel will be killed off completely, but the ever-reliable PhantomOfEarth has uncovered evidence that more options are making their way into the Settings apps. This time around, it is further mouse related settings, many of which have remained stuck in the Control Panel while others have made their way to Settings.

At the moment, the changes can only be found hidden away in builds of Windows Server, but it is unlikely that Microsoft will not replicate the change in Windows 11 as well. Over on X, PhantomOfEarth shared the following:

The timing of the widespread arrival of this change in Windows 11 is not known, nor when – of, indeed, if – the Control Panel will be bade farewell forever.

Image credit: Alistair Mcdonald / Dreamstime.com