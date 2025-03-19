Microsoft’s slow, piecemeal killing of the Control Panel in Windows 11 continues

No Comments
Computer mouse in trap

The death of the Control Panel has been anything but quick and painless. The gradual migration to the Settings app has seen the Control Panel lingering on in a software hospice as Microsoft slowly chips away at it.

This legacy component of Windows remains home to various system settings that cannot be changed elsewhere, but hints have been spotted in builds of Windows Server that the end is drawing closer.

See also:

It is still impossible to just when the Control Panel will be killed off completely, but the ever-reliable PhantomOfEarth has uncovered evidence that more options are making their way into the Settings apps. This time around, it is further mouse related settings, many of which have remained stuck in the Control Panel while others have made their way to Settings.

At the moment, the changes can only be found hidden away in builds of Windows Server, but it is unlikely that Microsoft will not replicate the change in Windows 11 as well. Over on X, PhantomOfEarth shared the following:

The timing of the widespread arrival of this change in Windows 11 is not known, nor when – of, indeed, if – the Control Panel will be bade farewell forever.

Image credit: Alistair McdonaldDreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft’s slow, piecemeal killing of the Control Panel in Windows 11 continues

Google announces new healthcare tools and features, including advise from people with the same symptoms as you

Microsoft celebrates half a century with ugly, low effort wallpapers -- and we love it

Fedora Linux 42 Beta is here with KDE edition, COSMIC spin, Asahi Remix, and major updates

Gotcha CAPTCHAs being used to spread malware

Infostealers account for surge in identity-enabled attacks

Number of compromised credentials up by 33 percent

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

47 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.