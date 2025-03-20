Windows 11 build 26100.3613 hits the Release Preview Channel with an updated Task Manager that actually makes sense

Microsoft often likes to do things in a contrary fashion, particular when it comes to Windows. But there are also times when the company sees that it doesn’t always makes sense to work against the tide, and makes changes to its software accordingly.

And this is just what has happened with the latest Release Preview build of Windows 11. This is a build that brings a lot of changes and new features, but one of the most interesting, useful and pleasing is an update to Task Manager that finally sees it complying with industry standards for the way it shows CPU usage.

Thijs is a change that has been available to eager Windows 11 users on other Insider channel, but in bringing it to the Release Preview Channel, Microsoft is making it available to far more people. Although it is a change that will be most appreciated by admins and power users, it makes sense for all users for Windows to use the same format as just about everyone else.

In the release notes for this build, Microsoft says:

[Task Manager] New! We are changing the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page.

But this is far from being the only thing of interest in this particular build of Windows 11. Copilot+ PCs also get access to real-time language translations and Natural Language Commanding in voice access.

Widget improvements include a widening of lock screen widget availability, and there are a massive number of bug fixes across pretty much every area of the operating system.

Image credit: Travelarium / Dreamstime.com