TEAMGROUP ULTRA microSDXC A2 V30 delivers blazing 200MBs speeds and huge 1TB capacity

Today, TEAMGROUP announces a new microSD card that’s definitely worth a look if you need fast performance and lots of space. It’s called the ULTRA microSDXC A2 V30, and while the name might not roll off the tongue, the specs speak for themselves.

This itty bitty card offers read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds as high as 170MB/s. That means less waiting when moving large files and no stuttering when recording 4K video. Whether you’re transferring photos, shooting footage, or playing mobile games, the speed here should keep things smooth.

The card only comes in a 1TB capacity, which is a ton of storage in something the size of a fingernail. You can store thousands of photos, hours of video, or massive game files without constantly worrying about space.

The A2 rating means it’s also optimized for running apps directly, and with the V30 video speed class, it can maintain a steady 30MB/s write speed -- ideal for high-resolution recording. It’s built for a wide range of devices too, including drones, smartphones, cameras, game consoles, and even surveillance systems.

TEAMGROUP also added a sustainability angle by using environmentally friendly ink and coloring. Will it alone save the planet? Obviously not. But it’s nice to see companies at least trying to be more conscious. Every little bit adds up, right?

And if you’re rough on your gear, you’ll appreciate this card’s durability. It’s waterproof, shockproof, X-ray safe, anti-static, and resistant to extreme temperatures. Basically, it’s built to survive everyday life and then some. And the lifetime warranty is definitely appreciated.

TEAMGROUP hasn’t shared pricing just yet, but once it lands on Amazon here, this card should definitely be on your radar.

