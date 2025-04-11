Microsoft 365 Family licensing snafu causes a ‘Your subscription expired’ message

2 Comments
Documents with a padlock

Microsoft has just found a new way to interfere with its customers’ productivity. While software updates are frequent culprits for downtime,  some Microsoft 365 subscribers have been hit with a warning that their subscription has expired, leaving them unable to edit Office documents.

The issue affects Microsoft 365 Family users, many of whom have been locked out of their accounts despite having a valid subscription in place. The problems started yesterday and are still ongoing for some.

See also:

The licensing problems meant that large number of users – many of whom took to social platforms to complain and try to find out what was going on – were treated as though their active subscriptions had expired. Leaving people without the ability to edit their files caused understandable frustration and anger.

Microsoft says that it was able to use telemetry data to help identify what had gone wrong, ultimately coming up with the fairly meaning explanation of a “recent change” being to blame. The company then opted to reverse the change that caused problems, saying that it believes the issue to be fixed.

For anyone still affected, Microsoft says:

Users should refresh their browser or restart the application to ensure the client-side caches are updated.

In an attempt to calm the anger caused by the incident, the company says: “To help prevent similar impact in the future, we're further reviewing our testing and validation processes prior to deployment”.

Image credit: Yuliya RudzkoDreamstime.com

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft has a fix for Office 2016 issues after faulty update broke Word, Excel and Outlook

Microsoft 365 Family licensing snafu causes a ‘Your subscription expired’ message

Microsoft releases PowerToys update to fix issues with the new Command Palette

SparkyLinux 7.7 is the free Windows 11 alternative you didn’t know you needed

Pixel 9a now available -- buy before Trump’s tariffs push the price higher

PNY PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards offer 15 years of nonstop video recording

Network-based malware detections increase 94 percent

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

67 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

29 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.