Microsoft releases PowerToys update to fix issues with the new Command Palette

There is another update available for Microsoft’s delightful PowerToys utility collection. Hot on the heels of the recent release that saw the addition of a new tool comes PowerToys v0.90.1.

Coming so soon after version 0.90.0 shows the pace at which those developing PowerToys are working and in this, instance it sees important improvements to the brand-new Command Palette module. There is a lot that could be learned by the Windows 11 development team from the speed at which issues have been fixed in PowerToys.

See also:

While it is always slightly disappointing to have a PowerToys release which does not have new modules, or at least new features, this is a patch released focused on stability. Any disappointment can be tempered by the care taken by devs to iron out issues as quickly as possible.

The list of changes in this release is pretty short, but the quintet of entries in the changelog is important nonetheless:

#38422 - Fixed an issue where v0.90 couldn't be installed from WinGet.

#38440 - Fixed an issue where Command Palette wouldn't launch when WinGet wasn't present.

#38460 - Fixed a crash when launching Command Palette as administrator.

#38531 - Fixed an issue where Command Palette was attempting to install dependencies that already existed.

#38676 - Updated .NET package to 9.0.4.

You can grab PowerToys v0.90.1 here, or you can simply update the version you already have installed.