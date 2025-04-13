Sony hikes PS5 price again but shockingly skips the USA

Sony has once again bumped up the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition across several markets (Europe, Australia and New Zealand), citing economic challenges like inflation and unstable exchange rates. Starting April 14, gamers in some regions will have to pay more to get their hands on the digital-only version of the console. The price of the standard model with the disc drive is also going up in some countries, though not all. Curiously, despite Donald Trump’s confusing tariffs, one major country isn’t affected at all -- the United States.

In certain regions, the PS5 Digital Edition now costs €499.99 or £429.99, depending on where you live. Other places are seeing even steeper prices, hitting figures like AUD $749.95 or NZD $859.95. The standard version with a disc drive is also being adjusted in those same areas, sometimes hitting nearly NZD $950. The PS5 Pro, on the other hand, remains untouched. For now, at least.

But there’s a positive twist to this story, thankfully. You see, while the base console is going up in price, the external disc drive for the PS5 is actually getting cheaper. The new price for that accessory drops to €79.99, £69.99, AUD $124.95, or NZD $139.95 depending on the region. That might take a little of the sting out of the price jump, especially for those who originally bought the Digital Edition but are rethinking that choice.

Shockingly, the U.S. is completely spared from any pricing changes this time around. Sony hasn’t said why, but it’s likely tied to local economic factors and market dynamics. Whether this luck holds out in future pricing rounds is anyone’s guess. For now, Americans can breathe a sigh of relief -- but everyone else might want to grab a console before the next wave of price bumps hits.

