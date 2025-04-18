ASUS unveils Chromebook CX14 and CX15 with bold colors, recycled materials, and optional Plus AI features

ASUS is bringing some much-needed excitement to the Chromebook market with its newly announced CX14 and CX15 series computers. These new ChromeOS laptops deliver a fresh mix of style, performance, and environmental awareness. These 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptops are built for everyday users but with enough polish to appeal to professionals and students alike. What sets them apart isn’t just the design, but more importantly, the surprising variety of configurations. Not to mention, there is optional support for Google’s Chromebook Plus platform, which includes a year of Google One AI Premium at no extra cost.

The CX14 and CX15 models come in seven different color choices including Misty Green, Cream Pink, Rock Grey, Fabric Blue, and Quiet Blue. There are also three distinct finish types: Crystallice, Washi, and Paint. Believe it or not, the finishes are more than just for looks. For instance, the Paint version is mixed with diamond and stone particles, giving it 2.5 times the abrasion resistance of traditional coatings. ASUS clearly wants these Chromebooks to look good for the long haul, and the company is using 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastics in the chassis to help reduce environmental impact. Very cool, ASUS!

Under the hood, ASUS is offering a wide range of processor choices depending on the exact model. Lower-end variants come with the Intel Celeron N4500, while more powerful versions step up to Intel’s TWL-N series (N150 and N250), or even an Intel Core 3 N355 for users who want a snappier experience. RAM configurations span from 4GB to 16GB depending on the model, with options for both LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 memory. Storage choices are equally flexible, starting at 32GB of eMMC and going up to 256GB. While eMMC obviously isn’t as fast as NVMe storage, it should be perfectly fine for most Chrome OS workflows, especially with cloud integration.

The 14-inch CX14 models come in several display variants, including standard FHD TN panels at 250 nits brightness and higher-end VIPS (an ASUS take on IPS) displays at 300 nits. Some configurations even offer touchscreen functionality with on-cell touch technology. The 15.6-inch CX15 follows a similar pattern with both TN and VIPS FHD options, though touchscreen support isn’t emphasized as heavily. Either way, you’re getting a 1920x1080 resolution with anti-glare coating and wide viewing angles, delivering solid visuals for a Chromebook in this category.

Port selection is surprisingly generous for budget machines. All variants include at least one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with full function (power delivery, data, and display), a USB Type-A port, HDMI 1.4b output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a Kensington lock slot. Chromebook Plus versions bump this up with dual Type-C ports and support for DisplayPort 1.4. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E depending on configuration, and Bluetooth ranges from version 5.2 to 5.4.

ASUS is also making these laptops easier to repair and maintain. The base panel has just four screws and includes captive screws that don’t fall out when loosened. Even better, the battery uses a screwless latch system that lets users perform quick replacements without needing tools -- something that’s almost unheard of in modern laptops. Despite the focus on portability, durability hasn’t been ignored. All models meet the MIL-STD-810H standard for ruggedness, meaning they’re tested for drops, vibration, humidity, and extreme temperatures.

The CX14 weighs in at just 1.39kg, while the larger CX15 tips the scales at 1.59kg. Both offer a compact and lightweight profile with 180-degree lay-flat hinges, which is especially handy for classroom or collaborative environments. Keyboards vary by model, with some including a backlit layout and others featuring ASUS’s full-size NumberPad on the 15-inch version for faster data input.

The Chromebook Plus variants are arguably the most interesting. These models come with built-in support for Google’s AI-powered tools via a one-year subscription to Google One AI Premium. That includes 2TB of cloud storage, access to Gemini Advanced, and integration with Gmail, Docs, and other Google apps. The enhanced webcam and audio system also support AI-powered features like background blur, noise reduction, and one-click camera and mic toggles.

ASUS hasn’t announced full global pricing just yet, but the variety of specs and options make it clear that there’s a model here for almost every use case. Whether you want a no-frills machine for basic browsing or a more capable Chromebook Plus model for light productivity and AI tools, the CX14 and CX15 are bringing some much-needed diversity to the Chrome OS laptop market.