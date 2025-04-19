Jack in the Box announces bizarre Fortnite experience that turns players into fake CEOs for some reason

Want to hear something absolutely insane? Apparently, Jack in the Box has decided it wants to be more than just a place to grab curly fries at midnight. You see, the fast food chain is now venturing into the world of Fortnite with something called “Jack’s CEO Minigames.”

Wait -- what exactly is that? Well, it is a very strange gaming experience where players compete in several challenges for the chance to become… CEO of Jack in the Box. No, seriously. This is really happening.

No, this isn’t satire, folks. Players start as interns and work their way up a fake corporate ladder, potentially earning the top job. The game features oversized fast food items like tacos and fries, with up to a dozen players squaring off simultaneously.

Jack Box, the creepy giant-headed mascot, is your host throughout this odd journey. After each round, players vote on which minigame to tackle next. It all feels more like a fever dream than a branded promotion.

There’s also a promo baked into the chaos. Anyone who orders a Munchie Meal with a Coca-Cola through the Jack App can unlock a wearable Jack head for their in-game character -- because obviously, that’s what Fortnite needed.

And for the cherry on top, one lucky player will win a year of free Jack in the Box food if they reach CEO rank and follow a series of promotional steps, including posting a screenshot on X with the hashtag #FreeJack. You also need to be part of the Jack Pack loyalty program, of course.

On paper, this is supposed to be fun, and yeah, I suppose it could be. But the idea of merging corporate structure with a video game feels like a parody of capitalism rather than a slick marketing play. Still, for fans of absurd crossovers and fast food fandom, I guess that’s the point.