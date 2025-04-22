Acer launches Chromebook Plus 516 with Intel Core i3 and 16-inch display

Acer has officially launched the Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H), a brand-new ChromeOS laptop that delivers a large display and Intel Core performance. To clarify, this is not the Chromebook Plus 516 GE model built for cloud gaming -- this is an entirely new machine.

The CB516-1H-31UE configuration currently available comes equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 1315U processor, featuring six cores with a boost clock up to 4.5GHz. The laptop pairs that CPU with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. This combination should be fine for typical Chromebook workloads like web browsing, document editing, and video streaming.

The star of the show, however, is the large 16-inch WUXGA IPS display, offering a 1920x1200 resolution with 300 nits of brightness. There is no touch support here, sadly, but the anti-glare coating should at least make things easy on the eyes. Despite the large screen, the laptop manages to stay fairly portable at about 3.75 pounds and just 0.76 inches thick.

Acer is also introducing what it calls the Quick Insert Key on this device -- a new button that lets users easily drop in emojis, GIFs, recent files, and call up Google’s AI-powered tools. Like many new features tied to artificial intelligence, some buyers may find it handy while others might view it as a bit of a gimmick.

Since this is a Chromebook Plus model, buyers get access to extra tools, including the option to activate a free 12-month Google One AI Premium subscription. That unlocks Gemini Advanced features, 2TB of cloud storage, and AI tools integrated directly into Gmail, Docs, and NotebookLM Plus. Google puts a nearly $240 price tag on that package for those who continue the plan after the first year.

On the connectivity front, the Chromebook Plus 516 covers most bases. It features WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB-C 3.2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a headphone jack. There is also a front-facing camera and built-in microphone for video calls. The keyboard is not backlit, which may disappoint some buyers, though the laptop does include DTS Audio technology for enhanced sound.

Acer claims up to 12.5 hours of battery life, which should be enough for most users to get through a full day of work without reaching for the charger. The Chromebook also meets ENERGY STAR and EPEAT Gold certifications, so it checks a few boxes for buyers who care about power efficiency and environmental standards.

The steel gray Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H-31UE) is available now at Best Buy for $479.99. You can buy it here. Believe it or not, at that low price, it even comes with a protective carry sleeve in the box.

