Acer Chromebook 516 GE proves PC gamers no longer need Microsoft Windows 11

Chromebooks sure have come a long way. What was once merely a glorified web browser running atop meager hardware has morphed into a legitimate Windows alternative for home, education, and business use. You can even get Chromebooks with high-quality hardware these days. Thanks to cloud-based video-game-streaming, Chromebooks can serve as gaming computers nowadays too.

Today, Acer launches its first-ever Chromebook designed specifically for gamers. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and equipped with at least 8GB of RAM, the 16-inch Acer Chromebook 516 GE should be perfect for game-streaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna to name a few. And yes, this Chrome OS laptop has an RGB keyboard.

"The Acer Chromebook 516 GE showcases stunning game visuals on its ultra-smooth 120Hz high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display. The fast refresh rate enables high FPS gameplay, so players don't miss a millisecond of action. Its 16-inch narrow-bezel and 16:10 aspect ratio vivid display bring immersive visuals to life, while the 100 percent sRGB color gamut support delivers a wide range of accurate and vibrant colors. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE's long 9-hour battery ensures the continued enjoyment of gaming," explains Acer.

The computer-maker adds, "Chromebook 516 GE ensures a stable and super-fast connection for an uninterrupted Cloud gaming experience with its RJ-45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. In addition, fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E makes it a powerful on-the-go device to stay connected while enjoying the latest Cloud games. The Chromebook features the latest connectivity ports for connecting to larger displays and more, including dual USB Type C, USB Type A, HDMI, and Bluetooth 5.2 enabling wire-free accessory connections."

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE can be purchased from Best Buy immediately here for $649. This model comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Acer also promises additional models in the future with options for an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU and 16GB RAM.

Should new gaming-focused Chrome OS laptops (such as the Acer Chromebook 516 GE) have Microsoft worried? Do you agree that PC gamers no longer need Windows? Please share your opinions in the comments below.