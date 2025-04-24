Lexar launches NQ780 and NM1090 PRO SSDs with blazing speeds for gamers and creative pros

Lexar is looking to shake up the solid state drive market with the debut of two new high-performance NVMe SSDs. The company has released the NQ780 PCIe 4.0 SSD and the Professional NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, both aimed at gamers, content creators, and anyone who demands fast storage. Even better, both drives are available for purchase on Amazon right now.

The NM1090 PRO stands out as the flagship option, pushing PCIe Gen 5 storage to impressive new heights. Depending on which capacity you choose, this SSD can hit read speeds up to 14,000MB/s and write speeds up to 13,000MB/s. The 2TB and 4TB models both offer up to 2100K IOPS for random reads, while random write speeds can reach as high as 1800K IOPS. Even the 1TB model holds its own with 14,000MB/s reads and 10,000MB/s writes. It’s built using a 6nm controller to help keep heat in check and performance stable.

Lexar thankfully didn’t forget about those who aren’t quite ready to jump into PCIe 5.0 territory. The NQ780 PCIe 4.0 SSD is here for folks who still want fast storage without paying the Gen 5 premium. Like its sibling, this drive comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. The 4TB version can deliver up to 7000MB/s read and 6000MB/s write speeds, while the 2TB offers the same read speed but slightly lower writes at 5000MB/s. The 1TB model comes in with 6500MB/s reads and 2500MB/s writes. With a slim M.2 2280 form factor and single-sided design, the NQ780 is a great pick for laptops or small form factor desktops where space is tight.

Both the NM1090 PRO and NQ780 offer solid durability specs too, including shock resistance up to 1500G and vibration resistance rated across all three axes. The drives operate between 0°C to 70°C and can be stored between -40°C to 85°C. Longevity shouldn’t be much of a concern either, with endurance ratings up to 2800 terabytes written for the 4TB NM1090 PRO and 2400TBW for the 4TB NQ780. Lexar covers both drives with a five-year limited warranty.

Pricing for the NQ780 (buy here) starts at $79.99 for the 1TB model, with the 2TB priced at $149.99 and the 4TB at $289.99. The NM1090 PRO (buy here) begins at $179.99 for 1TB, while the 2TB model is listed at $269.99. The 4TB version of the NM1090 PRO is expected to land this summer.

