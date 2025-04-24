Volkswagen and Uber bring self-driving ID. Buzz electric vans to Los Angeles

Volkswagen is making a serious push into the world of autonomous vehicles, and it is teaming up with Uber to help drive that effort forward. The two companies have announced a partnership that will put Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz AD vans (fully autonomous, all-electric versions of its iconic Microbus) on American streets as robotaxis. The rollout will begin in Los Angeles, with testing set to start later this year and commercial service planned for 2026.

While the plan is for these vehicles to operate without drivers, don’t worry -- there will still be human operators on board during the early phases of testing and launch. This approach is designed to help fine-tune the technology and ensure rider safety while waiting on necessary regulatory approvals.

The effort is being led by Volkswagen ADMT, the automaker’s autonomous mobility division, along with MOIA, another Volkswagen brand focused on autonomous driving technology. The companies plan to deploy thousands of these ID. Buzz AD vans across several U.S. cities over the next decade, though Los Angeles will be the first.

“Volkswagen is not just a car manufacturer -- we are shaping the future of mobility, and our collaboration with Uber accelerates that vision,” said Christian Senger, CEO of Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility. “What really sets us apart is our ability to combine the best of both worlds -- high-volume manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of urban mobility needs.”

Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, also weighed in on the announcement. “Volkswagen believes that mobility is transformational. Our partnership with Uber is the next step for us to realize this vision and unleash the potential of autonomous mobility,” said Gruner. “Through our work with Uber, we’ll introduce the ID. Buzz, the reimagined version of the iconic Microbus in all-electric form, to a growing number of riders in the years to come.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sounded similarly excited about the partnership. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous mobility, and highlights both Volkswagen’s and Uber’s shared dedication to building the future of transportation,” said Khosrowshahi. “We can’t wait to launch in Los Angeles late next year.”

Of course, the road to fully autonomous ride-hailing isn’t without challenges. Other players in the space, like Waymo and Cruise, have already faced serious questions about safety and regulation. Whether Volkswagen and Uber can avoid those same pitfalls is a question only time will answer.

Details like pricing and future deployment cities beyond Los Angeles remain under wraps for now. Still, Volkswagen’s famous Microbus is getting a new life in the driverless era -- and this time, it may not need a driver at all.