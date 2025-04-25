Netflix introduces a big change to subtitles

Subtitles for shows and movies serve many purposes. As well as helping those with restricted hearing, they’re also handy for watching without the need for the volume to be too high, as well as addressing the problem of mumbled dialog.

Now Netflix is introducing what it describes as “a new way to experience subtitles”. To tie in with the launch of the latest season of YOU, viewers have the option of using subtitles that show only dialog and omits reference to other audio events. Here’s what you need to know about what this means for you.

Anyone who has watched a show with subtitles enabled will be aware that background noises -- like footsteps, doors, and traffic -- are often described in the text. While these can be useful, there are times when they are distracting or serve as spoilers. What may have been intended as a very subtle audio hint can be transformed into a blunt hammer in subtitles.

This is one of the issues that the new Netflix option helps to eliminate. It also reduces the amount of reading that has to be done, or the speed at which text appears. There can be few people who have not been irritated by the descriptions of music in subtitles - perhaps there is no need to be told that music is “dramatic” or “emotional” or “stirring”.

Announcing the new options, Netflix says:

Just in time for all the twists, inner monologues, and intense eye contact in the final season of YOU -- we’re introducing a new option: original language subtitles that show only the spoken dialogue. Until now, if you wanted subtitles in the original language, you’d turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), which includes not only dialogue.

The company goes on to explain:

When you open the language picker while watching the new season, you’ll now see two subtitle options in English: English, which shows only the spoken dialogue, and English (CC), which includes both dialogue and audio cues like [door slams]. And we’re not stopping at English -- these subtitles will be available on all new Netflix originals in every language we offer in addition to SDH/CC going forward.

What is important to remember is that this is an option -- the previous style of subtitles still exists.