ADATA unveils XPG MARS 980 SSD series with insane 14000MBs speeds

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA, has annnounced its newest PCIe Gen5 solid state drives. The MARS 980 series features read speeds up to 14,000MB/s and write speeds reaching 13,000MB/s. These SSDs are aimed at gamers, content creators, and professionals working with artificial intelligence or other high-performance computing needs.

The real attention-grabber here is the beautifully engineered MARS 980 STORM. It introduces the industry’s first hybrid liquid-and-air cooling setup for an SSD. That’s right, folks -- this drive has both copper heat pipes and dual fans working together to cool things down. XPG claims this design cuts temperatures by about 20 percent compared to passive heatsinks. Despite the complex cooling, everything is powered through the M.2 slot -- no extra cables required. It’s available in up to 4TB capacity, making it a top-tier option for anyone needing serious speed and stability.

Then there’s the MARS 980 BLADE, which skips the fans and pipes entirely. This model is designed for laptops, mini PCs, and even the PlayStation 5. Thanks to an efficient 6nm controller, it can still hit 14,000MB/s reads and 13,000MB/s writes without overheating. It’s quiet, compact, and runs cool even in tight spaces. Like the STORM, it’s also available with up to 4TB of storage.

For users who want strong performance but aren’t interested in liquid cooling, the MARS 980 PRO offers a balanced approach. It includes a standard aluminum heatsink with a small fan for active cooling. XPG says this setup lowers temps by about 15 percent. It’s also powered entirely through the M.2 slot, and it fits easily into desktops or consoles like the PS5.

With this trio of drives, XPG seems determined to tackle the Gen5 heat problem head-on. Whether you’re building a gaming rig or just upgrading console storage, there’s a MARS 980 model that should fit the bill. Pricing details haven’t been shared yet, but expect these SSDs to land here soon.

