Cybersecurity budgets increase but so do incidents

No Comments

According to a new study, 79 percent of respondents say their organization is making changes to its cybersecurity budget. Of these, 71 percent say their security budgets are increasing, with the average budget at $24 million.

However, the report from Optiv, with research by the Ponemon Institute, also shows 66 percent of the more than 600 respondents report cybersecurity incidents have increased in the past year, up from 61 percent in 2024.

The report highlights a notable shift in how organizations determine their cybersecurity budgets, with 67 percent now using risk and threat assessments to inform their budget decisions, up from 53 percent in 2024. This move toward data-driven decision-making comes as organizations increasingly turn to managed security service providers (MSSPs), with outsourcing to MSSPs jumping from 47 percent in 2024 to 58 percent in 2025, particularly for cloud security guidance.

"The data clearly shows a concerning trend: despite increases in cybersecurity budgets and resources, organizations continue to face more frequent attacks," says John Hurley, Optiv's chief revenue officer. "What's promising is the shift toward more strategic, data-driven approaches to budget allocation and the growing adoption of MSSPs to extend capabilities, particularly as organizations work to better understand their security vulnerabilities within the threat landscape."

Among other findings, 46 percent of respondents say their organizations use AI/ML to prevent cyberattacks, with 88 percent of these respondents incorporating generative AI at some level. The primary drivers for AI/ML adoption are improving operational efficiency (41 percent) and maintaining competitive advantage (40 percent). 57 percent of respondents report that automation has reduced their time to respond to vulnerabilities, with 34 percent seeing significant improvements.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents (74 percent) identify a lack of understanding of every potential source of vulnerability as their biggest challenge to effective vulnerability management.

"Our independent research for Optiv reveals that organizations are making strategic investments in technology, processes and people to combat increasingly sophisticated threats," says Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute. "The growing adoption of AI, machine learning and automation technologies signals a significant shift in how organizations approach cybersecurity defense, focusing on both prevention and rapid response capabilities."

The full report is available on the Optiv site.

Image credit: Valeriya Ignatenko/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cybersecurity budgets increase but so do incidents

Poor architecture documentation leads to project delays and security risks

FastStone Image Viewer 8.0 is the free photo toolkit your PC needs -- download it now

Compliance is a major obstacle to data management strategies

67 percent of organizations report a rise in identity-based incidents

Would you trust a robot lawyer?

Meta is promoting Threads by pestering users to cross-post to Instagram

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

16 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

13 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

10 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.9.1

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

deepin Linux 23.1 released with DeepSeek AI support -- Donald Trump’s Chinese tariffs can’t stop open source

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.