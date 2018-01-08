Alert fatigue can allow cyber threats to slip through the net

No Comments

security alert

Businesses are increasingly turning to software to allow them to spot cyber threats. But this can lead to a problem in the form of alert fatigue, where there are just too many warnings to allow them to be properly investigated.

Network threat detection specialist Bricata has put together an infographic to highlight the problem of alert fatigue.

It shows that large enterprises can face up to 1.3 million vulnerabilities every 30 days while 64 percent of threat alerts are not addressed every day. It also reveals that over half (54 percent) of security professionals ignore threats that should merit a closer look because they don't have the staff or expertise to deal with them. This can lead to successful attacks even though the malware has been detected at the perimeter.

The solution is tools that offer context so that staff can easily identify the most pressing alerts. You can see more in the full graphic below.

Alert Fatigue Infographic

Photo Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Hundreds of fake Android apps have a hidden Coinhive miner

Alert fatigue can allow cyber threats to slip through the net

McAfee launches protection against identity theft

Meltdown patches are slowing down games such as Fortnite

Microsoft drops Bitcoin support

Warning: Microsoft's Meltdown and Spectre patch is bricking some AMD PCs

Western Digital 'My Cloud' devices have a hardcoded backdoor -- stop using these NAS drives NOW!

Most Commented Stories

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

295 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

162 Comments

Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

136 Comments

Twitter won't ban Donald Trump because he's special

103 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 STILL hasn't overtaken Windows 7

101 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.