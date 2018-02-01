StatCounter: Windows 10 finally overtakes Windows 7

34 Comments

Every month, StatCounter reports on the state of the desktop operating system market. Since October last year, the analyst company’s figures have shown the gap between Windows 10 and Windows 7 narrowing. It looked as if the newer OS would overtake the older one in November, but that didn’t happen, and it didn’t happen in December either.

However, in January, according to StatCounter, Windows 10 finally claimed the top spot.

SEE ALSO:

The latest figures show Windows 10 on 42.78 percent, up from 41.69 percent in December 2017. That’s an increase of 1.09 percentage points.

In the same timeframe, Windows 7 lost just 0.03 percentage points, to give it 41.86 percent.

The gap between the two operating systems stands at 0.92 percent, in Windows 10’s favor.

Elsewhere, Windows 8.1 has 8.72 percent share, down 0.44 percentage points, and Windows XP has 3.36 percent share, down 0.24 percentage points.

It was only a matter of time before Windows 10 overtook Windows 7, given the company made it free, and for a while forced it onto users. It is a good operating system now though, and deserving of the top spot.

However, Microsoft probably shouldn’t be celebrating just yet. Rival analyst firm NetmarketShare’s latest figures disagree with StatCounter’s and show Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7.

Photo Credit: Iurii Stepanov /Shutterstock

34 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Skype as a Snap for Linux

Cyber criminals in 'gold rush' to exploit cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin dips below $10,000 -- it's a bloodbath

Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones

NetMarketShare: Windows 10 still some way behind Windows 7

eBay to drop PayPal as its primary payment processor

Security is top priority in choosing cloud solutions

Most Commented Stories

YouTube to stream President Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union

106 Comments

iPhone X is a best-selling smartphone

53 Comments

Security warning: Lenovo Fingerprint Manager Pro has a hardcoded password backdoor

49 Comments

Intel will release chips free from Meltdown and Spectre bugs this year

43 Comments

Microsoft issues emergency Windows update to disable Intel's shoddy Spectre variant 2 mitigation

40 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.