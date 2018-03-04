Android P should be making its way to developers later this month

While a lot of Android users are still waiting for Oreo to arrive on their handsets -- well, let's face it, there are still plenty waiting for Nougat -- Google is hard at work on Android P. The P may or may not stand for pistachio (or possibly pie, leading to speculation of a March 14 -- Pi day -- release), but what people really care about is what's new and when they can try it out.

It shouldn't be too long until we find out more about what to expect from the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The company is expected to release the first Android P Developer Preview later this month. This will give us a chance to see whether there really is notch support and a "dramatic redesign".

The suggested release would be in line with previous years. In 2017, Google pushed out the developer preview of Oreo in March, and it would come several weeks ahead of Google I/O. It's likely there will be numerous developer versions in the following months.

The news about the first developer release comes from reliable serial leaker Evan Blass. He said on Twitter:

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

While information about Android P has been a little thin on the ground, apart from the notch support, it has also been suggested that the operating system will have privacy-focused features. These apparently include notifications if calls are being recorded, and blocking background apps from using a handset's microphone and camera.

Image credit: park1688 and Anna_Pustynnikova / Shutterstock