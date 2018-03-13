Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17115 ISO images available now

There are a fair number of new features and improvements to look forward to in the forthcoming Spring Creators Update for Windows 10, most notably the new Timeline feature, Near Share, and Focus Assist.

If you’re thinking of joining the Windows 10 Insider program, or you just want to do a clean install with an up to date version of the Spring Creators Update, the good news is Microsoft has released a new ISO image.

SEE ALSO:

The image, for Build 17115, is available for all Windows Insiders, and you can download it now. This build first rolled out to Insiders on the Fast ring a week ago so it's not the latest release -- that would be Build 17120 -- but it does contain all the big changes and is easy enough to update.

Build 17115 is also one of the more stable releases -- it’s already been pushed out to the Slow ring.

In order to download the ISO, you'll firstly need to join the Windows Insider Preview program (if you haven't already), which you can do here.

Once signed up and logged in, go to this page to grab the download. Select the edition you require from the drop-down box, and click Confirm. Select the product language, and click Confirm for that. You can then choose a 32 or 64-bit download.

Image credit: Stanislaw Mikulski/ Shutterstock