Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update (RS4) Build 17115 for the Fast ring, with big privacy changes

New builds for the next big feature update of Windows 10 are coming thick and fast. Build 17112 was released last Friday, and today Build 17115 makes its way on to the Fast ring.

Builds rolled out this close to official launch tend to just be about fixing bugs and adding polish, but 17115 actually makes a big change to the privacy screen settings layout.

Microsoft explains that the "new design conveys focused information to help our customers make focused choices about their privacy and offers two new settings for Inking & Typing and Find my device."

However, not everyone who installs the new build will see the same changes. As Marisa Rogers, WDG Privacy Officer, explains:

Not everyone will experience the same setup. For example, some will review their settings through a single screen set up where selections such as ‘Find My Device’ and’ Inking & typing’ are independent selections. Others will receive seven individual screens, each dedicated to a single privacy setting with the recommended Microsoft selection for the best Windows 10 experience distinguished by a dotted line. They will need to select a choice and then click accept to move to the next screen.

The reason for this approach is simple:

By offering multiple experiences to our Insiders, we’re able to hear multiple points of view, along with preferences on the best set up experience that showcases privacy set up choices. We’re excited about the new Windows 10 update coming this spring that will deliver these new privacy set up experiences. All customers can review and update their privacy settings at any time in Start > Settings > Privacy.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include

Fixed an issue where if you tried to open a file that was available online-only from OneDrive that hadn’t been previously downloaded to your PC (marked with a green checkmark in File Explorer), your PC could bugcheck (GSOD).

Fixed an issue where post-install at the first user-prompted reboot or shutdown, a small number of devices experienced a scenario wherein the OS fails to load properly and might have entered a reboot loop state.

Fixed an issue where the Microsoft Store might be completely broken or gone altogether after upgrading.

Fixed an issue where when you denied Movies & TV access to your videos library (through the "Let Movies & TV access your videos library?" popup window or through Windows privacy settings), Movies & TV would crash when you navigated to the "Personal" tab.

Fixed two issues impacting the usability of Windows Mixed Reality on the previous build (Windows Mixed Reality running at a very low frame rate (8-10fps), and a potential crash at startup that could cause Windows Mixed Reality to not work).

Fixed an issue from recent flights resulting the Direct Messages section of Twitter.com potentially not rendering in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue from recent flights causing precision touchpads to periodically need a few tries to be able to move the mouse.

Fixed an issue impacting the Italian touch keyboard layout where the period key would act as a delete key in UWP apps.

Fixed an issue impacting the Czech touch keyboard layout where numbers on the &123 view couldn’t be inserted into UWP apps.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t use touch to interact with the Timeline scrollbar.

Fixed an issue where a failed app update could result in that app becoming unpinned from the taskbar.

Fixed an issue where the controls in the Focus Assist Settings subpages didn’t have accessible labels.

Fixed an issue from the last few flights where after launching, minimizing, then closing UWP apps enough times, you would stop being able to launch UWP apps.

Microsoft says there are currently no known issues with this particular build.

