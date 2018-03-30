Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17133 to the Slow ring, but not for all

Microsoft only released Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (Redstone 4) Build 17133 to the Fast ring a few days ago, but it’s already been cleared for the Slow ring.

However, as part of some deployment testing, not everyone on the Slow ring will receive it immediately. You will be able to force the update if you want to though.

Microsoft explains:

As part of this flight, we are testing the engineering systems responsible for the deployment of Windows 10 feature updates to customers. As such, not all Insiders in the Slow ring will be immediately targeted to receive this flight. We are targeting full availability to the Slow ring on Monday 4/2. However, if you’d like to install immediately, a manual check for updates under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update will present the build.

Like Build 17128, which came out last week, this release is missing the watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop. Always a sign that we’re nearly ready for the final release.

As you’d expect, there’s nothing too exciting in this build. General changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices with BitLocker enabled unexpectedly booting into BitLocker recovery in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to change the display resolution when there were 4 or more monitors connected, due to the confirmation prompt hanging when you selected "Keep changes."

Fixed an issue where clicking suggested search terms when typing in the Microsoft Edge URL bar didn’t do anything.

There are currently no major known issues for this build.

