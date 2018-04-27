Microsoft adds some last minute polish to the Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Having finally named the next big feature update for Windows 10, and come up with a release date for it too, Microsoft now has to actually get it ready for non-Insiders.

The RTM build, Build 17134, has already made its way through the Fast, Slow and Release Preview rings, and Microsoft has today pushed out an update which will tidy things up a little.

Once applied, KB4135051 will update the RTM build (which is actually 17134.1) to 17134.5.

There’s currently no changelog available for the update, but it’s safe to assume it doesn’t contain anything too exciting, given it’s a quick install.

Are you on build 17134.1? If so, check for updates! KB4135051 is now published and will update you to 17134.5. This applies to all rings: Fast, Slow, and Release Preview. This is a quick download/install. Let us know how it goes! — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) April 27, 2018

