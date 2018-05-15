What's wrong with this picture?

No Comments

Earlier today, I needed to get Skype onto my iPhone X to receive an overseas call. So I hauled over to the App Store, like any sensible iOS user would do. I was shocked—absolutely floored—to see an advert for Google Duo taking up about half the screen, and appearing above Skype.

You got to ask how many people end up downloading the upper one instead. I don't often go to the App Store and wonder: How long has been this kind of aggressive placement?

The Internet has its share of whiners about paid adverts placed on Google search pages—and not without some justification. But this! A competing choice prominently placed on a small screen where there is just room enough for two? Frak me!

What next, Apple? A full screen of product ads before the user scrolls to get what he or she searched for?

To see if maybe this might be an anomaly, I searched for several other apps, two of which you can see (click the photo for bigger). Microsoft isn't the only target of these ads, but given BetaNews' audience I spotlight them. Reaction, Softie fans?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

What's wrong with this picture?

Malware insights -- How do you stack up?

Get 'Hybrid Cloud Strategy for Dummies' FREE

Twitter tweaks algorithms to give trolls less prominence

Google Wifi can now test the connection speed of all your devices

WhatsApp update brings Slack-style group messaging features and new admin controls

How blockchain is set to change the world

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2018 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

452 Comments

Wow! Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 10 Redstone 5 build with dark theme for File Explorer, acrylic in Sets, Cloud Clipboard, and more

152 Comments

System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now thinner and faster, putting Apple MacBook Pro to shame

68 Comments

Microsoft says that to text from Windows 10 with Your Phone app, you'll need an Android handset

52 Comments

Microsoft to let Windows 10 users Alt-Tab between both apps and browser tabs

49 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.