iOS 6 -- 2018 Edition brings 3D Touch and more to Apple's old OS

iOS 6 made its debut six years ago, in 2012. It wasn’t the most ground-breaking version of Apple’s mobile operating system, focusing mostly on refining elements, although it did introduce a number of new features, including Apple Maps, Do Not Disturb, and Passbook (now called Wallet).

With iOS 12 due this fall, most people have long forgotten about iOS 6, but the 2018 Edition shows why it was good, and how adding 3D Touch can improve things significantly.

YouTuber Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously created concept videos for Windows 11, iOS 12 and Android 9.0, and most recently brought Windows XP, Windows 95 and Windows 7, bang up to date, has returned with a new video showcasing his vision of iOS 6 -- 2018 Edition.

In Avdan’s own words it’s "old but new", and so we get to see how the OS would look on the iPhone X with a modern Control Center.

It’s great to see "Slide to unlock" back and way that Avdan has implemented 3D Touch works really well.

It’s a shame we don’t get to see his take on Apple Maps though, because that was easily the worst thing about iOS 6 at launch.

You can watch the full concept video below: