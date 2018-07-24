TP-Link launches Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug (2-Outlets)

TP-Link is well known for making quality products at affordable prices. I don't hesitate to recommend the company's wireless routers, for instance -- they are a great value. TP-Link shows that you don't have to break the bank to get great gear.

The company doesn't just make routers, however. TP-Link produces other types of networking gear, such as smart light bulbs, cameras, and more. Today, it launches two new smart home products -- the Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug (2-Outlets). The former is a Wi-Fi security camera designed to be installed outside, while the latter is a really cool smart outlet adapter that controls two electrical devices, such as a lamp, coffee maker, and more. Wow, dual outlets in one device? How very cool!

ALSO READ: TP-Link launches Deco M9 Plus AC2200 Smart Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System

"Building on the success of the Kasa Cam Indoor for in-home security, the easy-to-install Kasa Cam Outdoor is a weather-resistant security camera with crystal-clear 1080p streaming video, crisp two-way audio and a night vision range of 30 feet, including the option to zoom in if you need a closer look. The free Kasa Smart app gives you a live view and instantly alerts you whenever it detects motion or sounds. Kasa Smart cameras, including the Kasa Cam Indoor and Kasa Cam Outdoor, have near real time video streaming latency when the camera and the Kasa Smart app are connected to the same Wi-Fi network," says TP-Link.

The company shares the following features of the Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera.

Crystal-clear, wide-angle 1080p video

130° field of view, with a night vision range of up to 30 feet

IP65 weatherproof build, to protect against rain and dust

Free cloud storage for up to two days, included; further plans available, starting at $4 per month

Crisp 2-way audio, push-to-talk audio capabilities

Built-in siren to deter intruders

Lag free, near real time streaming when phone and camera are connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network

Easy DIY installation including magnetic camera mount and mounting wall plate

Operates in temperatures as low as -20˚C and as high as 43˚C

Watch from anywhere with the Kasa Smart mobile app or on an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-supported display, like Fire TV or Google Chromecast

Ability to set activity zones and motion detection duration so your camera only records what is important to you

Instant motion and sound notifications sent to your Kasa Smart mobile app with the ability to snooze notification

Speaking of the other new product it is launching today, TP-Link says, "Kasa Smart is also introducing the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets, allowing you to have smart control of plug-in lamps, fans and other appliances. No matter where you are, you can access your plug-in devices using the Kasa Smart mobile app, and when at home you can enjoy the convenience of voice control capabilities through integrations with Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Microsoft Cortana voice assistant."

ALSO READ: TP-Link launches affordable Archer A7 AC1750 Smart Wi-Fi Router as Amazon exclusive

TP-Link shares the following features of the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets.

Double the outlets, providing smart home control of two different devices

Control your existing plug-in devices from anywhere using the Kasa Smart app

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana

Set schedules, scenes and times to customize

No hub or extra accessories required

Supports wide range of plug-in devices (15 Amp power)

Both new Kasa devices launch today and can be had on Amazon. The Kasa Cam Outdoor Security Camera is very reasonably priced at $139.99. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug (2-Outlets) can be had for $39.99, which is what some companies charge for single-outlet functionality.