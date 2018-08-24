You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet

3 Comments

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ launched five months ago and as well as being faster, with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, it came with the ability to be powered through Power over Ethernet (PoE) via a HAT.

Today the Raspberry Pi Foundation announces that the HAT is now available to buy, and at a reasonable price too.

SEE ALSO:

The new HAT (Hardware Attached on Top), which comes with a small 25mm fan to keep things cool when the Pi hits a certain temperature, connects to the Raspberry Pi 3B+ 40-way GPIO and the 4-pin header near the USB connectors.

It uses the 802.3af PoE standard, which can deliver up to 15W -- enough to power the Pi.

The Raspberry Pi Power over Ethernet HAT is available for sale now at $20, from Farnell, RS and The Approved Reseller Network. The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ retails from the same suppliers for $34.95.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fortnite installer had a serious security flaw that Google just revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet

T-Mobile hacked -- over 2 million accounts exposed

Does your website risk leaking personal data?

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Popular Kodi add-on 'phones home' -- and could get you into serious legal trouble

57 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

54 Comments

Would you swap Android or iOS for Windows XP Mobile -- 2018 Edition?

43 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

41 Comments

deepin Linux 15.7 available for download

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.