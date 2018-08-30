Google's Titan Security Key now available for $50

A month after it was announced, Google is now selling its Titan Security Key for $50. Currently available in the US, the FIDO-compatible keys help to boost security with two-step verification (2SV).

Google boasts that the keys have "special sauce" in the form of tamper-resistant firmware that helps to further improve security. Costing roughly the same as a Yubikey, Google is hoping to offer a viable alternative to the current FIDO key leader.

Available in USB and Bluetooth variants, the Titan Security Key has been an option for Google Cloud Security customers for a little while now, but today sees the start of general availability -- in the US at least. Compatible with browsers such as Chrome and a number of popular online services including Gmail, Facebook, Twitter and Dropbox, Titan Security Key offers security for a range of commonly used tools.

If you want to buy a Titan Security Key, you can pick one up from the Google Store for $50. Your money gets you both a USB and Bluetooth key, as well as USB adaptors in case you need them.