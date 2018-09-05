OnePlus 6T leak hints at in-screen fingerprint reader and smaller notch

No Comments

OnePlus 6T box leak

The launch of a T version of OnePlus handsets has become an annual normal, and a new leak gives us a good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 6T.

What purports to be images of the retail box for the OnePlus 6T has been shared on Weibo and -- assuming it is genuine -- it gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming handset. We can see that there appears to be a smaller, redesigned notch, and also a fingerprint reader that's built into the screen.

See also:

Weibo user Laobaotech has shared a number of images of the alleged OnePlus 6T packaging, and while this does not give us a look at a render or photo of the phone, there is a line drawing of it. This image shows that the notch present on the OnePlus 6 has been reduced in size for the OnePlus 6T, and it has also been made more tear-shaped. This is something that will be welcomed by users as it reduces the impact the notch has on Android's status bar.

But while this is interesting, what is perhaps more exciting is the suggestion that the OnePlus 6T's fingerprint reader will be built directly into the screen. While the OnePlus 5 featured the fingerprint reader in the front home button, the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 6 moved it to the rear to allow for a larger screen -- something that is not to everyone's taste. The box artwork for the OnePlus 6T appears to show that it has now been integrated into the screen.

While it's not 100 percent clear whether these photos are genuine, the same Weibo account has been responsible for a number of other accurate leaks in the past. We'll just have to wait and see if it's right this time around.

Image credit: Laobaotech

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

OnePlus 6T leak hints at in-screen fingerprint reader and smaller notch

TiVo discontinuing dial-up service

Google Chrome gets a 10th Birthday makeover

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

New tools bring natural language search to big data

Six out of 10 Brits think technology will make jobs obsolete

Samsung to debut new features on mid-range phones rather than flagships

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update

214 Comments

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

71 Comments

Google denies bias after Trump launches accusatory attack on the search giant

69 Comments

Unless you upgrade to Android Pie, a vulnerability leaves your phone trackable -- and Google won't fix it

51 Comments

CCleaner update offers improved privacy controls, renames elements to stop users freaking out, adds bundleware

47 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.