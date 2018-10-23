Password Check Required Immediately -- and more of 2018's most successful phishing subject lines

No Comments

Phishing

Which subject lines make a person most likely to click a link in a phishing email? Security awareness training company KnowBe4 has analyzed data from simulated phishing tests and 'in the wild' emails to find out.

The most successful lines play on user's desire to remain secure with subjects relating to password checks the most clicked. On social media, messages about tagging or new profile views are most likely to be clicked.

"Hackers are leveraging an individual's desire to remain security minded or well informed by playing into his/her psyche," says Perry Carpenter, chief evangelist and strategy officer, KnowBe4. "They do this by making someone believe they are at risk or that something needs immediate attention. These types of attacks are effective because they cause a person to simply react before thinking logically about the legitimacy of the email. Managing the ongoing problem of social engineering is becoming more and more difficult as hackers play into human emotions by causing feelings of alarm or curiosity."

You can see the top 10 most successful phishing subject lines in the infographic below, along with the top social media phishing topics.

Top phishing subjects

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Mugger tip: Here's what not to do

Password Check Required Immediately -- and more of 2018's most successful phishing subject lines

New Zealand chooses Google Chromebooks over Microsoft Windows 10 for education

Firefox Quantum 63 focuses on performance improvements, minor tweaks

System76 releases Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 18.10 Linux distribution

Cybersecurity commandments: An insight into trivial things causing big problems

Linus Torvalds is back in charge as Linux kernel 4.19 is released

Most Commented Stories

elementary OS 5 'Juno' Linux distribution is ready to replace Windows 10

163 Comments

Snaps for Linux are a massive success

60 Comments

New Zealand chooses Google Chromebooks over Microsoft Windows 10 for education

39 Comments

Windows 10 October 2018 Update nearly ready for re-release

34 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18262 to the Fast and Skip Ahead rings

21 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.