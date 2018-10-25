Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18267 with expanded search indexing

Microsoft is still busy fixing the many problems that have blighted the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, but that hasn’t stopped development on the follow up, due out next spring.

Build 18267 for Insiders on the Fast ring, introduces -- among other things -- the ability for the OS to index all of your folders and drives, to make finding files on your PC much easier.

By default, the search indexer limits search to your documents, pictures, videos, and the desktop, but you’ll now have the option to search all your folders and drives, if you prefer.

To turn the new feature on, search for Windows search settings, launch it and under Find My Files, select Enhanced. A one-time indexing process will begin. Microsoft says it will take about 15 minutes for the first results to become available.

If you want to exclude a folder you can do so by adding it to the Excluded Folders list.

Other general changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing when invoking actions on certain places, including under Windows Security.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insider experiencing green screens with IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue where the Action Center might suddenly appear on the opposite side of the screen before appearing on the correct side.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Action Center icon sometimes showing a number of unread notifications, however when you opened Action Center it would be blank.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashes on launch for a small number of users.

Fixed an issue resulting in recently opened items sometimes showing in jump lists even though "Show recently opened items in jump lists" was disabled in Settings.

Fixed an issue where the Built-in Phrases Setting page for the Pinyin IME would hang for a time if you clicked any phase in the list.

Fixed an issue where Uninstall would still be shown as an option when right-clicking apps in Start if the group policy "Prevent users from uninstalling applications from Start" was enabled.

Fixed an issue where if you had an inbox app with a version number longer than 20 characters it wouldn’t be returned as a result if you searched for it.

Fixed an issue resulting in switching audio endpoints from the volume flyout in the taskbar not working in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in some users having issues launching inbox apps after updating to the last few flights.

Fixed an issue where if word wrap was enabled when using Notepad with a screen reader some words might unexpectedly be read out as two half words rather than one.

Known issues in this build are:

Task View fails to show the + button under New Desktop after creating 2 Virtual Desktops.

Some users will notice the update status cycling between Getting Things Ready, Downloading, and Installing. This is often accompanied with error 0x8024200d caused by a failed express package download.

If you change Task Manager settings, the next time Task Manager is opened it will revert to default.

If you have a have a large number of OTF fonts, or OTF fonts that support the extended East Asian character set, you may experience some unexpectedly missing text across the system. If you encounter this issue, navigating to the Fonts folder (c:\windows\fonts) may resolve it.

Photo credit: olly/Shutterstock