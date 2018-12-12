60 percent of organizations have suffered disruptive cyber events in the last two years

No Comments

Cyber disruption

A new study reveals that 60 percent of organizations globally have suffered two or more business-disrupting cyber events -- defined as cyberattacks causing data breaches or significant disruption and downtime to business operations, plant and operational equipment -- in the last 24 months.

What's more the research, carried out by the Ponemon Institute for cyber risk specialist Tenable, shows 91 percent have suffered at least one such cyber event in the same time period.

But despite this documented history of damaging attacks, the study finds that the majority of organizations (54 percent) are not measuring, and therefore don't fully understand, the business costs of cyber risk.

Just 29 percent of respondents report having sufficient visibility into their attack surface to effectively reduce their exposure to risk. To further complicate this lack of visibility, more than half of respondents (58 percent) say their security function lacks adequate staffing to scan for vulnerabilities in a timely manner, with only 35 percent scanning when it's deemed necessary by an assessment of risks to sensitive data.

Of those organizations that do measure the business costs of cyber risk, 62 percent aren't confident their metrics are accurate. This means decisions about the allocation of resources, investments in technologies and the prioritization of threats are being made without critical information.

"In today's digital economy, cyber risk equates to business risk. It's shocking to learn that organizations are suffering business-impacting cyber events yet are struggling to accurately measure the resulting financial cost," says Bob Huber, CSO at Tenable. "This study powerfully highlights that most organizations have not implemented security metrics that reflect cybersecurity’s role as a core business function. CISOs need reliable metrics to help them make educated decisions on the allocation of resources, investments in technology and the prioritization of threats."

You can read more about the results on the Tenable blog.

Image credit: lightkeeper/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Sony PS4 Pro Kingdom Hearts III Limited Edition Bundle is a Gamestop exclusive

Roku makes all home screen themes free

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Phiaton launches CURVE BT 120 NC active noise-canceling Bluetooth earphones

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

Google Maps for Android and iPhone gets Lime integration

Google Assistant in the USA gets Australian and British accent options

Most Commented Stories

Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 11 is the operating system we want

377 Comments

Windows 10 sends activity history to Microsoft even when told not to

46 Comments

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

37 Comments

Microsoft confirms you will be able to use Chrome extensions in Edge

27 Comments

Roku makes all home screen themes free

25 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.