Artificial intelligence -- force for good or force for evil?

noodle.ai graphic header

There are a lot of benefits to be gained from artificial intelligence, but its use also raises concerns over the impact it is likely to have on jobs, privacy and more.

Enterprise AI specialist noodle.ai has produced an infographic looking at the positive and negative impacts of the technology.

On the positive side AI is expected to create over two million jobs by 2020. It also has the potential to free up humans to undertake more fulfilling and creative tasks. Machine learning could help produce better medical treatments and driverless vehicles could cut the number of road accidents.

The other side of the coin is that some jobs could be eliminated and 86 percent of executives expect workers will have to change their skill sets. There's a risk that less educated workers could be left behind as automation takes over. AI could also be used for bad things like hacking or to create autonomous weaponry. It could even help increase social divides.

You can see more in the full graphic below.

Noodle.ai infographic

