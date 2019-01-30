New context sensitive tool helps businesses comply with data protection

Data privacy

The introduction of new regulatory and privacy laws around the world is forcing companies to become more aware of the personal customer info they are holding, but it can be hard to identify sensitive information.

AI-based compliance platform Cognigo is launching a new data protection capability that can differentiate between sensitive and non-sensitive data based on language context.

NLP Contextualization collects, extracts, and labels data across all data storage silos whether stored on premises or in the cloud. It then analyzes the context of terms that may relate to specific persons in the sentence to determine whether or not sensitive data is present. For example, it can spot the difference between 'the customer likes Italian food' and 'the customer is an Italian citizen'; the former statement is permitted, but the latter represents sensitive data that would be subject to privacy laws, such as in Article nine of GDPR.

It can deal with a range of personal information including religious and political views, health records and criminal backgrounds.

"The most challenging aspect of compliance regulations is that they specify a wide range of sensitive data definitions that only human logic can understand," said Guy Leibovitz, CEO and founder of Cognigo. "Rule-based and statistical models can match terms and categorize text at a very high level, but miss out on important sentence-level information. NLP Contextualization removes the need for that human logic element by automatically locating and identifying sensitive data regardless of its location or context."

You can find out more about Cognigo's compliance platform on the company's website.

Image creditPhotojog/depositphotos.com

