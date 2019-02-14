AmpliFi will pay you $100 to switch from a competitor's mesh networking system

When Amazon announced it was buying eero, some people panicked. After all, home networking equipment is a very personal thing -- it can be worrying when a multi-billion dollar firm becomes the new owner. It is totally warranted to be concerned about the privacy implications. With that said, it is not a given that Amazon will be nefarious in this regard.

AmpliFi -- Ubiquiti Networks' home brand -- understands that people are concerned, so it wants to help eero owners that are looking to abandon ship. You see, AmpliFi will pay you $100 if you switch to its HD Wi-Fi system and ditch eero. Actually, AmpliFi is extending this offer to those that ditch any of its competitors' mesh products -- not just eero. Scoring this deal is as easy as using social media. Don't like using social platforms? Don't worry, you can enter by sending an email too.

"We've noticed some mesh Wi-Fi companies have people concerned about their privacy. Here at AmpliFi we take pride in ensuring our customer's privacy. That's why, from now until the end of February, AmpliFi is announcing a new upgrade program! AmpliFi will be giving participants a huge discount ($100 off!) for upgrading their existing Mesh Wi-Fi system to AmpliFi HD," says Amplifi.

Ubiquiti Networks' brand shares the following ways to enter. The company will then email or direct message you with a special discount code.

Twitter:

1. Post a photo of your current non-AmpliFi Mesh Wi-Fi system unplugged.

2. Answer why you want to upgrade to AmpliFi.

3. Use the hashtag (#AmpliFiUpgrade)

4. Tag @AmpliFiHome

Facebook:

1. Share a photo of your current non-AmpliFi mesh Wi-Fi system unplugged in the comments.

2. Comment on AmpliFi’s post with why you want to upgrade to AmpliFi.

Email

1. Email social@ubnt.com

1. Attach a picture of your current mesh Wi-Fi system unplugged.

2. Tell us why do you want to upgrade to AmpliFi.

As someone that uses -- and loves -- the AmpliFi HD, I highly recommend taking the company up on its offer -- $100 is a really nice discount. You can then sell your existing non-AmpliFi mesh system -- or donate it. If you decide to enter, be sure to do so before February 28 -- that is when it ends. You can read the full terms and conditions here.

Image credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock