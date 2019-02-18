Unlike the US, the UK does not want to ban Huawei from 5G networks

4 Comments

Huawei logo

With concerns about Chinese spying, the US has been embarked on a campaign to prevent Huawei from operating in the country. In addition to banning officials from spending money on Huawei equipment, the US government has been trying to convince other countries to follow its lead and shun the company.

Despite US pressure -- and similar moves by New Zealand and Australia -- the UK says that it has no plans to cut Huawei technology out of 5G networks. The National Cyber Security Centre says that there are ways to mitigate against any potential risk posed by Huawei equipment.

See also:

A report by the Financial Times cites "two people familiar with the conclusion" of analysis into the perceived threat of Huawei. While the US has been eager for more countries to follow its lead, there has been resistance from within Europe to banning the use of Huawei, and it is thought that a decision taken by the UK would "carry great weight".

One of the Financial Times' sources said:

Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the US administration that they are acting in a prudent manner in continuing to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components as long as they take the kinds of precautions recommended by the British.

Despite US fears, UK intelligence agencies have found no evidence of "malicious Chinese state cyber activity through Huawei".

Image credit: Poring / Shutterstock

4 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

YouTube is to blame for the increase in Flat Earthers

How enterprises can cut the risk of cloud vendor lock in [Q&A]

Unlike the US, the UK does not want to ban Huawei from 5G networks

Security researcher 'concerned' to find Twitter is not deleting your deleted direct messages

How to check to see if your data was part of the Marriott Starwood Hotel hack

Updated WSL in Windows 10 version 1903 lets you access Linux files from Windows

3 data leaks that could be undermining your online privacy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft takes Insiders into next year, with the release of the first Windows 10 20H1 build

200 Comments

Forget Linux -- Here's how to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 3

82 Comments

Facebook is ready to fight back against anti-vaxxers

74 Comments

Developer launches new version of Windows 95 that runs under Windows 10, macOS and Linux

73 Comments

Updated WSL in Windows 10 version 1903 lets you access Linux files from Windows

32 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.