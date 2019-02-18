Unlike the US, the UK does not want to ban Huawei from 5G networks

With concerns about Chinese spying, the US has been embarked on a campaign to prevent Huawei from operating in the country. In addition to banning officials from spending money on Huawei equipment, the US government has been trying to convince other countries to follow its lead and shun the company.

Despite US pressure -- and similar moves by New Zealand and Australia -- the UK says that it has no plans to cut Huawei technology out of 5G networks. The National Cyber Security Centre says that there are ways to mitigate against any potential risk posed by Huawei equipment.

A report by the Financial Times cites "two people familiar with the conclusion" of analysis into the perceived threat of Huawei. While the US has been eager for more countries to follow its lead, there has been resistance from within Europe to banning the use of Huawei, and it is thought that a decision taken by the UK would "carry great weight".

One of the Financial Times' sources said:

Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the US administration that they are acting in a prudent manner in continuing to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components as long as they take the kinds of precautions recommended by the British.

Despite US fears, UK intelligence agencies have found no evidence of "malicious Chinese state cyber activity through Huawei".

