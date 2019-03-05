Samsung teams up with Calm to bring mindfulness and meditation to the masses

In recent years, both Apple and Samsung have been expanding into health-related areas, bringing a range of wellbeing services to users. Now Samsung has announced that it is teaming up with popular sleep and meditation app, Calm.

The partnership means that users of Samsung Health will be able to take advantage of things like mindfulness and guided meditation, as well as sleep and relaxation tools.

See also:

Calm has already carved out a market for itself, attracting an impressive 40 million users into the fold. By embracing the app into its health offerings, Samsung says that it is reinforcing its commitment to the physical and mental wellbeing of its users.

In the Samsung Health app, users can tap the Meditation icon to access Calm and its range of personalized features to tackle stress, anxiety and insomnia, and boost relaxation and focus.

Peter Koo, corporate SVP and head of the Health Service team, says:

Our work with Calm is going to make it easier than ever for Samsung Health users to practice mindfulness, so they can work towards achieving better overall health. We're excited to be partnering with Calm, a true innovator in the mindfulness space, to support better mental health for consumers around the world.

To start with, Calm will be available to Samsung Health users on smartphones running Android Pie, including the Galaxy S9, S9+, Note9 and new S10.