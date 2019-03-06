ECS announces cute and diminutive LIVA Q2 Mini PC

Intel's NUC computers are impressively little, but they are hardly the smallest personal computers. There are PCs shoved into HDMI dongles, for instance, that look like USB flash drives.

ECS has long been making diminutive desktop computers with its "LIVA" line, and today, it announces the latest model. Called "LIVA Q2," this tiny desktop computer is shockingly small, with very few ports -- two USB-A, one HDMI, one Ethernet, and a micro SD port. Plug in a wired mouse and keyboard, for example, and you now cannot plug in a USB flash drive without a hub. While ECS only lists Windows 10 as being supported, it should make an excellent Linux machine too.

"With the beautifully designed LIVA Q2 mini PC can meet all the device connections you need by providing full I / O support. The mini PC support for Microsoft's latest Windows 10 operating system. The LIVA Q2 is integrated with Intel Pentium Silver/Celeron processor. Simply by using the Intel Unite application on client’s device, which clients can easily integrate participants, solutions and platforms into one. Featuring Intel HD 600 series integrated graphic, it supports revised video engine now decodes HEVC 10-bit, playing 4K video smoothly and give you ultra-realistic visuals with HDMI 2.0 video output. It also features a micro SD slot to fit your storage expansion needs. With the full function of desktop computing but space-savingly sized design," says ECS.

The company also says, "LIVA Q2 support dual band Wi Fi picks up 2.4GHz + 5GHz signals design, streamline your online streaming videos like YouTube with the new generation Wi-Fi ac technology, and more timely sync when you need cloud backups. Wireless Bluetooth, you are connected to all kinds of peripherals with no trouble/ cable. LIVA Q2 features of HDMI designed to allow users to control devices connected to display via HDMI connection , by using the remote of the display (TV), when user switch on the display and connected devices , it will be turned on along with the display."

ECS shares the following specifications and configuration options.

LIVA Q2 CPU Intel Pentium Silver N5000

Intel Celeron N4100

Intel Celeron N4000 Memory LPDDR4 2GB/4GB Graphics HDMI LAN 1 x Gigabit LAN Dimension 70 x 70 x 33.4mm Storage eMMC 32GB /64GB

1x Micro SD slot (Max 128GB) Wireless Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1 Audio HDMI Audio OS Support Windows 10 Power Supply Input : AC 100-240V

Output : DC 12V / 2A

So, yeah, there are some compromises with limited ports, but the biggest limitation of this mini PC is the specs. Don’t get me wrong, it should run Windows 10 well enough for web surfing and checking email, but the processor options are low-end, and the 2GB RAM option should be avoided. I wouldn’t want less than 4GB of memory in 2019. The eMMc storage will be slow too, and the capacities are very small. The micro SD port allows you to expand storage, thankfully.

With all of that said, if you value the small size and your needs are meager, the specs may be passable. I wouldn’t make it your main PC, but it should make a great secondary computer or HTPC connected to a TV.

Pricing is unknown for now, but we should learn more once it begins hitting online retailers.