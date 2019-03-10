Dark mode arrives in Slack's iOS and Android apps

For many workplaces -- including BetaNews -- Slack is the way workers stay in touch with each other. Jumping onto the black bandwagon, the chat and messaging tool is embracing the dark side and giving users the option to ramp up the darkness.

To enjoy a darker look to Slack, you need to be part of the beta program, and there is nothing from stopping you from signing up right now and reaping the ocular -- or just aesthetic -- benefits of the new dark mode. Dark mode is available on both iOS and Android.

See also:

While Slack is not yet ready to unleash dark mode onto the masses, you can access it immediately as long as you are happy to be part of the beta program.

If -- or once -- you are part of the beta program, you can access dark mode in the app's settings. It's not hidden; just head to Settings, flip the Dark Mode switch and restart the app -- that's really all there is to it.

If you are already signed up for the beta program, you just need to make sure that you have updated to the latest version of the app to gain access to the dark mode option.

If you're yet to sign up for the Slack beta program, Android users can do so here, while iOS users can do so here.

Image credit: Art-tech / Shutterstock