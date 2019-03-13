New platform helps enterprises to deploy and manage microservices networking

More and more organizations are moving to a cloud-native, microservices architecture. But doing this at scale can be challenging as businesses lose the ability to trace, debug, and ultimately manage rapidly proliferating services.

New company Tetrate is aiming to shake up the microservices networking market by combining the best of open source technologies with enterprise-grade extensibility, scalability, and performance.

Tetrate's platform brings agility and security to the enterprise via intelligent traffic management for data centers and private and public clouds. The company's flagship products and services will help transform IT faster, to better support application availability and manageability concerns for the

business.

"Fortune 500 enterprises need a microservices-friendly networking layer to power their digital transformation, including application modernization and public/hybrid cloud adoption," says Varun Talwar, CEO of Tetrate and formerly co-creator of Istio at Google. "Tetrate's mission is to create a secure and flexible application networking layer to help enterprises transition from their decades-old rigid networking stack. Our tools and technologies will help customers with availability and manageability of their applications as they undergo this transformation."

In addition to building an enterprise-grade service mesh platform, Tetrate plans to use its $12.5 million of funding to expand its open source leadership and deepen its contribution to the open source community. It has already announced partnerships with Google and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as part of its launch.

"Google Cloud's leadership in service mesh technologies stems from our goal of making hybrid cloud seamless for customers. The Tetrate team brings strong expertise in this space for cloud-native and brownfield deployments," says Prajakta Joshi, senior product manager for cloud networking at Google Cloud. "We look forward to collaborating with Tetrate to help our joint customers harness these technologies for their digital transformation."

You can find out more on the Tetrate website.

Photo Credit: christitzeimaging.com/Shutterstock