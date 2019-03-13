Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18855 to the Skip Ahead ring

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Build 18356 for Insiders on the 19H1 branch and today it follows it up with a new 20H1 build for those testers in the Skip Ahead ring.

As a reminder, builds from the 20H1 branch are for the version of Windows 10 due out in a year’s time.

There’s still nothing major to get excited about in this latest flight, Build 18855, just a number of changes and improvements. These include:

Notepad now automatically restores unsaved content when Windows restarts for updates.

Enabled microphone in Windows Sandbox, which among other things will improve several accessibility scenarios.

Added functionality to configure the audio input device via the Windows Sandbox config file.

Fixed an issue in which the Windows Sandbox time zone was not synchronized with the host.

Enabled the Shift + Alt + PrintScreen key sequence in Windows Sandbox which activates the ease of access dialog for enabling high contrast mode.

Enabled the ctrl + alt + break key sequence in Windows Sandbox which allows entering/exiting fullscreen mode.

Fixed a recent issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bug checks upon lid close, monitor plug, or monitor unplug.

Fixed an issue resulting in preferred region settings getting reset on upgrade in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Chinese version of multiple games not working.

Fixed an issue in memcpy that caused some drivers to hard-hang the system on load; this could manifest as a hang on upgrade, depending on the system.

Fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in monitors being missing from the built-in Color Management application.

Fixed an issue causing Explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when Jump list content was updated.

Fixed an issue where text scaling values did not persist across upgrades for Win32 applications.

Due to a Narrator reading reliability issue for the "Change how capitalized text is read" feature, the feature has been disabled starting in build 18855.

Fixed an issue that could cause the touch keyboard to crash when switching from IME-based languages to another language.

Known issues include:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

While this flight contains some night light improvements, Microsoft is continuing to investigate reported issues in this space.

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled, the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is investigating an issue preventing VMware from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative if available to you.

